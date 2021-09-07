Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $198.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.94. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

