Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

