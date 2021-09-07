3,766 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

PB opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.