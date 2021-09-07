US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

