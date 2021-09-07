Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,452,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Kinross Gold worth $34,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

