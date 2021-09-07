Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,416 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

