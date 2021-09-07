US Bancorp DE Buys 10,728 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

