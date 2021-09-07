PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,926 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.