PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

