PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 63,420 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ABB by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $19,814,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

