PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

