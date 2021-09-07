Magnetar Financial LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 40.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 38,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

