Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,500 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

