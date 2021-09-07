Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

SBRA opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

