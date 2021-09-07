Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Markel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

MKL opened at $1,255.66 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,234.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

