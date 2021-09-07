Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 239.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 154,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93.

