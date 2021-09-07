Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $36,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.