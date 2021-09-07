Warburg Research Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €101.00 ($118.82) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.14 ($107.23).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €70.09 ($82.46) on Tuesday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €41.77 ($49.14) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.97.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

