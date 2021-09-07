TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

A number of research firms have commented on RNW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.22. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

