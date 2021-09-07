Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,777 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

