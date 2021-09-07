Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Terreno Realty worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

