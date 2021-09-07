Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,647 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $773,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $2,058,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,365,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock worth $185,595,379. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.