Sei Investments Co. Sells 97,526 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,526 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

