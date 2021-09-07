Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,036 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after buying an additional 65,613 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of SPB opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

