DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 12,434 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 794.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $69,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of BC opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

