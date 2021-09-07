Swiss National Bank Has $42.97 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Lear worth $42,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

NYSE:LEA opened at $159.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

