Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 313 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Avantor stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,822 shares of company stock worth $23,382,210. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

