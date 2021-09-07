Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 579,987 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 579,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Wrap Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,933,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at $789,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,951 shares of company stock worth $496,221. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. Analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

