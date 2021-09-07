F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,119. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

