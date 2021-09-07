Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after buying an additional 1,053,172 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,788,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.76. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $147.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

