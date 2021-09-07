Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

