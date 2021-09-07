Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC stock opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $142.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

