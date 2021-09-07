Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,190 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

