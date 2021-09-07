American Century Companies Inc. Sells 381,002 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 381,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of 21Vianet Group worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of VNET opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VNET. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.