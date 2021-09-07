National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 828,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 30.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 39,666 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.