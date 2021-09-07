Abbot Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 13.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 259,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 483,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

