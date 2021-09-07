Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185,039 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.