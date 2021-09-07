Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Hold

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

