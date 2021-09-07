KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

