Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,719 shares of company stock valued at $21,710,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.