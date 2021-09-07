Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 56,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 80,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ALEX stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

