Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The New York Times were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

