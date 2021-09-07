The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

