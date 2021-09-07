Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $706,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 568,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

NYSE AVB opened at $232.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.