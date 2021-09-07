Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $3,081,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4,549.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Discovery stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

