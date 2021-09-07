Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,327 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 26.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,265 shares of company stock worth $6,713,609 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

