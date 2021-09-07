Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 23,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,503,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SM stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.