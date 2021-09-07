The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO opened at $455.92 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.94 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.99 and a 200-day moving average of $400.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

