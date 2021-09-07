Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $180.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.12. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

