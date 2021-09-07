US Bancorp DE Has $2.26 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.